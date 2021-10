Moin. Löppt! This print is suitable for any northern light and coastal child, all fish heads and lovers of the North Sea, who plan their next holiday to North Germany to the coast. Also great as a souvenir. Surprise your family and friends for birthdays, Christmas, Easter or other occasions with this Moin Löppt Lighthouse design. Or just give yourself a gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem