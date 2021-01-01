Moin Moin Digga Welcome North German Low German T-Shirt

Moin Moin Digga. Perfect North German home gift for fish heads from the coast. Flat German gift idea for men, women born in NorGermany. Collection for the north, beach, North Sea and Baltic Sea. Hamburg charm welcome. Moin Moin Her Spacken. Funny North German humour saying from Nordlicht! Gift for birthday, Christmas, Easter, Father's Day, Mother's Day. Fun East Frisian retro design for coastal inhabitants who love seagulls, fish buns, anchors and seas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem