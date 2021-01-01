Moin Moin Her Spacking Skull Captain Anchor Northern Lights T-Shirt

The sailor skull greets his captain with Moin Moin. The well-known welcome to northern Germany. The welcome Moin or Moin Moin their spack from North Germany for all people who live in the North on the Baltic Sea and North Sea. Moin her Spacken motif for all German Northern Lights from Lübeck, Oldenburg, Stralsund, Rostock, Hamburg and Kiel. For all people who like to take holidays on the North Sea or Baltic Sea. For all real children of the coast who have their home by the water. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem