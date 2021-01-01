HEMANT AND NANDITA Moira Shirred Mini Dress in Cream. - size S (also in M) HEMANT AND NANDITA Moira Shirred Mini Dress in Cream. - size S (also in M) Self: 61.3% cotton 25.3% poly 13.4% viscoseLining: 100% cotton. Handmade in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Split neckline with tassel tie closureSmocked waist. Blouson sleeves with ruffle shoulder overlay and elastic flounce cuffsEyelet trim throughout and embroidered grommet hole trim at skirt. BENE-WD154. HN-MOIRA-799D. Hemant & Nandita blends pop details with casual sophistication, depicting an extreme attention to detail. The designs are an exciting amalgam of prints and embroideries with balanced placements. Development of fresh and new prints with pops of color in the detail and exploring different surface techniques provides the right amount of experimentation and sophisticated elegance to the brand aesthetic.