Rael Moisture Melt Snowball Hyaluronic Acid Concentrate in Beauty: NA. You've never seen hydration like this before. Moisture Melt Snowball Hyaluronic Acid Concentrate features Rael's innovative H3O Hyaluronic Acid Complex that has been freeze-dried to deliver moisture on another level. It instantly melts and activates when mixed with Rael's Good Chemistry Advanced Antioxidant Serum to replenish skin with nourishing, nutrient-rich moisture at the surface and at the skin's deepest layer for 24 hours.. Suitable for all skin types. Vegan & cruelty-free. Free of Synthetic Fragrance, Artificial Dyes, Parabens, PEGs, Phenoxyethanol, Mineral Oil, Silicones, Sulfates, Phthalates and Animal-derived Ingredients. .007 oz. Add 2-3 pumps of Good Chemistry Advanced Antioxidant Serum or your own serum into capsule or hands. Mix together until concentrate dissolves, then gently pat onto face and neck. Use every 2-3 days for best results. RUHL-WU13. RAEL-CB-SBHL-V20-01. From tackling the taboo to beyond-functional products, Rael is on a mission to make periods better by providing holistic feminine care that actually works. Innovative, natural, and effective solutions support you during all phases of your cycle, including their organic cotton period care, everyday feminine hygiene essentials, and skincare products specially formulated for hormonal changes throughout the month.