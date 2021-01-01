Genedor Beauty Moisture Resuscitate Conditioner - 8 oz., One Size

Revive dry, dull, brittle, or damaged hair with our Moisture Resuscitate Deep Conditioning Treatment. A special blend of exotic butters, honey, vanilla Tahitensis fruit oil, pequi oil, argan oil and jojoba oil envelops every hair strand promoting healthy hair growth, length, and moisture retention. Hair is left feeling soft, detangled, and shiny. For all hair types.How to use: Apply evenly to wet hair. Cover hair with and plastic cap and sit under a hooded dryer, steamer, or heated conditioning cap for 10 minutes. For a deeper treatment leave on for 20 minutes. Slowly detangle using a wide tooth comb or fingers, then rinse. Ingredients: Water, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Propanediol, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Sorbitol, Panthenol, Honey, Vanilla Tahitensis Fruit Extract, Anthemis Nobilis, (Chamomole) Flower Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Rosmatinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Equisetum Arvense (Horsetail) Extract, Theobroma Granddiflorum (Cupuacu) Seed Butter, Caryocar Brasiliense (Pequi) Oil, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Vanilla Tahitensis Fruit Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylyl Glycol, FragranceHair Type: Normal, Frizzy, Damaged, Dry, Curly, Human, Synthetic, Color Treated, Oily, Straight, Wavy, Textured, CoilyConcerns: Color Protection, Shine, Damaged, Thinning, DrynessFluid Ounces: 8 oz.Ingredients: Natural, Organic, Anti-OxidantsFormulation: CreamCountry of Origin: Made in US