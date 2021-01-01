DHC Moisture-Rich Clarifying Peeling Gel (4.9 oz.)

Create a unique exfoliating experience for your skin with DHC's Moisture-Rich Clarifying Peeling Gel. This innovative exfoliating gel utilizes DHC's own patented epidermal delivery system, which binds sebum and dead surface skin together turning into tiny particles that easily roll off the skin when you rinse. Citrus extracts brighten and even out skin tone while hyaluronic acid preserves the skin's natural moisture content.Key Ingredients:SKINMIMICS®: contains 5 varieties of complexion-boosting ceramidesCeramides: help to maintain maximum moisture and promote firm, youthful‐looking skinHyaluronic Acid: protects skin’s natural moistureHydrolyzed Collagen: promotes supplenessLime, Orange, Lemon and Grapefruit Extracts: help to even out skin tone and prevent oxidative stress that accelerates signs of agingKey Benefits:Unique technology allows sebum and dead surface skin to bind together turning into tiny particles of dead skin that roll off the skinPromotes faster skin cell turnover to reveal more clear, vibrant and youthful-looking skinBrightens and evens out skin tone