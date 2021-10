Clinique Moisture Surge Pop Triple Lip Balm, Goji Berry Details Who It's For: All Skin Types What It Is: This lip-loving multitasker hydrates, delivers a super sheer wash of color, and adds shimmer. What It Does: This multitasking balm with three different cores deeply hydrates for up to 72 hours, plus helps instantly reduce the appearance of lip lines. Lips are softer, smoother, and more comfortable. Delivers a super sheer tint and a subtle glimmer finish. Tint: sheer wash of color Hydrate: .