Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer - 06 Universal Deep - 1.4 fll oz - Ulta Beauty

Clinique Moisture Surge™ Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 has powerful hydrating ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and activated aloe water, to keep skin plumped and dewy for 12 hours. A sheer tint perfects and covers a wide range of skin tones. Sweat- and humidity-resistant formula leaves skin with a fresh, natural finish all day. Oil-free. Dermatologist tested. Key Ingredients Hyaluronic acid and activated aloe water help keep skin hydrated for 12 hours. SPF and antioxidants help shield skin from the harmful effects of UV, pollution, pollen and other impurities. Free Of Paraben-free, Phthalate-free, Oil-free, Fragrance-free How To Use In AM, apply directly to clean skin or over your favorite Clinique moisturizer. A little goes a long way. Squeeze small amount and warm between fingers. Color: 06 Universal Deep.