Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick Lipstick, Classic Red,.011 oz

Protect and care for your lips while adding a hint of color with Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick. This nourishing balm-like lipstick instantly moisturizes dry lips while continuously conditioning them to make lips softer and smoother in just three days. The dermatologist-tested lip balm is made with nourishing fruit extracts including mango and shea butter, so lips feel moisturized for hours and days. This lipstick glides on easily and makes your lips feel smoother and softer even after you take it off. The twist-up package allows for perfect application every time--no sharpener needed. This versatile and soothing lipstick bridges the gap between makeup and skincare. Choose shades 10-80 for a sheer, shimmery finish and shades 90-180 for a bold and creamy finish.