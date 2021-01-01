Softsoap Moisturizing Body Wash, Pomegranate and Mango, 20 fl. Oz.

Delight your skin and senses with Softsoap; Moisturizing Body Wash, Juicy Pomegranate and Mango. This formula is infused with pomegranate extract, contains moisture beads, and will leave your skin feeling fresh and your senses happy. This body wash made with real extracts of amber and honey makes a rich, fragrant lather and has luxurious exfoliating beads that help leave skin radiant and soft. Gentle enough to be used every day, this paraben free body wash is also ph balanced and dermatologist tested.