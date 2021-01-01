Softsoap Moisturizing Body Wash Pump - Shea & Almond Oil - 32 fl oz

Softsoap Moisturizing Body Wash Pump with Shea and Almond Oil has a fragrant, moisture-rich lather that delight your senses and indulge your skin. Suspended within this creamy, shea butter body wash formula are delicate moisture beads, made from the butter of a real, natural shea nut, that leave your skin feeling satiny smooth and freshly clean after a long day. Gentle enough to be used every day, this moisturizing body wash is softly scented, a paraben free body wash, creamy to the touch, and enriched with real shea butter for smooth skin that is naturally nourished. Its formula ensures that your skin will feel silky soft, effortlessly hydrated, and smooth after just a couple uses.