Christophe Robin Moisturizing Hair Cream Sample (5ml)

Fight against dry hair with this ultra conditioning Christophe Robin Moisturizing Hair Cream. The non greasy, non sticky formula of this cream is perfect to rehydrate dry, thirsty hair and reveal locks with a new shine and gorgeous volume. This sweet smelling Christophe Robin Moisturizing Hair Cream is a leave-in conditioner with an intense formula that can work to repair split ends of weakened hair that can be caused by colouring and over processing. This sample size will show you just what you're missing!