It's your time to shine: We took the towering double-height commando sole of the Quad Retro woman's boot, and powered it up with supple, satin-gloss leather and oversized eyelets with ribbon laces. Comes with two pairs of laces, including a satin ribbon lace. Extra-wide eyelets. Made with classic Docs DNA, including grooved edges, visible stitching and heel-loop. Built on the iconic Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole, which is oil and fat resistant with good abrasion and slip resistance. Goodyear-welted product. Made with Buttero, a full-grain, smooth leather with a satin gloss and luxurious, supple feel. Platform height: 1 1/2 in; Heel height: 1 7/8 in. | Dr. Martens, Molly Women's Leather Platform Boots in Black, Size 11