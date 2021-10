breast cancer survivor women faith Awareness Ribbon Apparel Cute Pun Quote novelty apparel from mom dad son daughter in law #cancer. Chemo cancer survivor women warrior wife themed jokes Meme for family or friends love wearing matching quote humor Hilarious sarcasm outfits with a cool design Illustration. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.