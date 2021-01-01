Mom Life Messy Bun Hair Baseball Volleyball Player Mom Tote Bag

This funny sport product is for mom who has son and daughter playing baseball and volleyball. Always cheers and encourages her kids. This cute graphic is the messy bun hair and red head scarf headband with white stars pattern. There are 2 sport balls reflected in the glasses. Represent the passionate to these 2 sports. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.