This funny sport product is for firewoman, firefighter wife, fireman woman who has children that enjoy playing hockey. Always cheers and encourages her kids. This cute graphic is the messy bun hair and red head scarf, headband. On the design, there are American flag with the red line and hockey elements reflected on the glasses. Represent those who are the thin red line family and enthusiastic about this sport. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem