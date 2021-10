Awesome funny text design for brothers and sisters to show off at the family reunion, birthday cookout, wedding or just a weekend get together. This Mom Likes Me Best Family Reunion Sibling Rivalry text art would be a great gift for yourself. It will pair well with the Mom Liked Me First Family Reunion First Child art. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.