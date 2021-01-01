The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. The prAna Momento 7/8 Leggings let your transition flawlessly from one pose into the next. Fitted to hug the body. Lightweight recycled nylon fabrication features a touch of stretch. High-rise elastic waistband provides plenty of coverage while bending and stretching. Built-in stash pocket. Inseam gusset allows a wider range of movement. Mini brand label at back. Flatlock seams reduce chafing and irritation. 76% recycled nylon, 24% Lycra elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 32 in Inseam: 24 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 10 in Leg Opening: 4 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (Women's 4-6), inseam 25. Please note that measurements may vary by size.