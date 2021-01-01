The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. The stretchy athletic Brooks Momentum Thermal Tights feature a semi-compressive fit that is perfect for a comfortable intense workout. Easy pull-on style in a lightweight thermal design. Ankle length silhouette with logo hit at left leg. Zip-pockets at side seams for secure item storage. 79% recycled polyester, 21% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 29 in Outseam: 36 1 2 in Inseam: 29 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 9 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.