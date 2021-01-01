Mommy's Little Pumpkins Leopard Truck Fall Leaf Thanksgiving T Shirt Men Women Autumn Fall Leaves Pumpkin Leopard print Thankful T Shirt. A a great Thanksgiving gift idea for father, mother, brother, sister, kids, other family members and friends! A great gift for Thanksgiving Day, Happy Thanksgiving, Fall Season, Hello Autumn, Pumpkin Season, Turkey Day. Thanksgiving gift, Thanksgiving shirt, grateful thankful blessed gift. Awesome gift for birthday, turkey day, christmas or halloween. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem