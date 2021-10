Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Toilette Perfume for Women, 3 oz Launched in 2016, this Yves Saint Laurent women's fragrance is a fruity and floral combination that begins with a red berry and citrus base for a sparkling and lighthearted opening. The heart reveals datura flower and a sweet and spicy floral mix that graduates into an exotic patchouli and chypre dry down that lingers close to you for hours.