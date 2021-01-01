Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Intensement Eau de Parfum, One Size , Small

Fragrance Family: FloralScent Type: Fruity FloralsKey Notes: Black Currant, Rose, White MuskFragrance Description: Mon Paris Intensï¿½ment is the new daring take on the classic Eau de Parfum. The heart of the perfume, a sensual and elegant rose, combines with bold black currant and white musk for an intense fragrance that evokes a passionate love story in Paris.About the Bottle: The new Mon Paris bottle features an elegant lavaliere bow covered in an intense fuchsia veil inspired by the latest designs of Saint Laurent couture.Suggested Usage:-Fragrance is intensified by the warmth of your own body. Apply in the creases of your knees and elbows for a longer-lasting, stronger scent.ï¿½-After applying, avoid rubbing or dabbing skin. This breaks down the fragrance, causing it to wear off more quickly.ï¿½-If you prefer placing fragrance on your wrists, be sure to reapply after frequent hand-washing, as this tends to rinse off the scent.ï¿½-Replace fragrance after 12 months. Expired perfumes more than a year old lose the integrity of the original scent. Eau de Toilette or Eau de Parfum?: The difference lies in the volume of perfume oil. While EDT contains five to nine percent, EDP contains more, usually eight to 14 percent. EDPs, therefore, last longer and smell more intense.SKU Concentration:Eau de ParfumSize:1 oz/ 30 mL-