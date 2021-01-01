Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Rollerball, One Size

Yves Saint Laurent introduces a new sparkling fragrance inspired by Paris, the city of intense love. Red berries and pear immediately exude sensuality and femininity. The exotic white datura flower, the soul of the fragrance, embodies desire and seduces the senses. Finally, this modern and daring floral scent is balanced by creamy white musks and patchouli. The experience is a passionate and unforgettable whirlwind journey to Paris.Notes:Strawberry, Raspberry, Bergamot, Calone, Pear, Orange Flower, Jasmin Sambac, White Peony, Datura, Patchouli, White Musk, Ambrox, Cedarwood, Crystal Moss.Style:Passionate. Sensual. Sophisticated.Size:0.34 oz/ 10 mL