Ramon Monegal Mon Patchouly Eau de Parfum

CLASSIC COLLECTION: "My provocation. Ramon Monegal. Inspired by the raw smell of patchouli leaves that I discovered with hippies in the sixties on the island of Ibiza and represented the first olfactory image that defined an attitude: provocation and freedom. Mon patchouly has become sophisticated, enriched with poetic sunsets on the sea watched from the Caf del Mar; it is addictive and captivating for its power to convince and seduce everyone around." Categorical and provocative. Cunning seduction, impulse of freedom. 1.7 oz Made in Spain. NOTES Indonesian patchouli Yugoslavian oak moss absolute Somalian frankincense Geranium bourbon Egyptian jasmine absolute Amber.