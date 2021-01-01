Silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed silver-tone alloy bezel. Brown dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 12 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Monaco Series. Sport watch style. Stuhrling Original Monaco Brown Dial Mens Watch M15381.