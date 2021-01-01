Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed silver-tone bezel set with crystals. White crystal-set dial with luminous black hands. No markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Jewel-tipped crown. Solid case back. Case size: 38 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 16 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss. Item Variations: SAFSF2707. Sophie And Freda Monaco Ladies Watch SF2707.