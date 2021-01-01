Silver-tone alloy case with a black leather strap. Fixed silver-tone alloy bezel. Black dial with luminous silver-tone stick-shaped hands and index hour markers. Minute markers. Tachymeter markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 24 hour. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 10.5 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Cand length: 8.5 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, 24 hour, tachymeter. Monaco Series. Sport watch style. Stuhrling Original Monaco Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch M13659.