Closeout . Whether youand#39;re hiking a new trail or exploring a new city, youand#39;ll stay comfortable in The North Faceand#39;s Monanock II shirt thanks to its lightweight nylon fabric, hidden passport pocket, relaxed fit and handsome button-down collar. Available Colors: SHADY BLUE TIMBER PLAID. Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL.