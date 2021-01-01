Fear of God Monarch Hoodie in Light Grey,Cream 100% cotton. Made in USA. Dry clean recommended. Attached hood with snap button detail. Front kangaroo pocket. Flocked velvet FG logo on front. Leather FOG label on hoodRelaxed fit. Mid-weight fleece fabric. FEAF-MK41. FG50-067OFL. About the designer: Born in the streets of Los Angeles, Fear of God is a label from Creative Director and Founder, Jerry Lorenzo. Influenced by Lorenzo’s spirituality and diverse past, the collection combines both high fashion and street with an attention to detail using the finest materials.