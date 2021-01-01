Pflueger Monarch Low Profile Combo, Size 7'0, aluminum

The Pflueger® Monarch Low Profile Combo will hold its own with a strong I-M6 graphite blank and an aircraft grade aluminum handle for extreme durability. To add to its longevity, the Monarch's reel has a 5 bearing system that uses corrosion resistant stainless steel ball bearing in addition to a lightweight graphite frame and sideplate. The spoll roation and backlash can be controlled using the externally adjustable Magnetic Breaking System. FEATURES: Constructed with a I-M6 mid-modulus graphite blank Aircraft grade aluminum handle for extreme durability 5 ball bearing system Corrosion resistant stainless steel ball bearing Lightweight graphite reel frame and sideplate Control spool rotation and back with the externally adjustable Magnetic Breaking System Hook keeper SPECS: Power: MH-Medium Heavy Action: F-Fast Rod Action & Length: MHF 7'0" Model: MONLP70MHCBO Line Weight: 10-17 lbs. Lure Weight: 1/4-3/4 oz. Mono Line Capacity (yds./lbs.): 145/12, 125/14, 100/17 Braid Line Capacity (yds./lbs.): 185/20, 140/30, 100/50 Max Drag: 12 lbs. Gear Ratio: 7.3:1 Retrieve: Right Guides: 7+Tip Pieces: 1