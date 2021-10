Zigzag stitching highlights this lightweight coat featuring a removable hood, Jonathan Anderson's anchor logo and Moncler's rooster badge at the sleeve. It's part of Moncler Genius, which enlists some of the world's most innovative designers to create capsule collections under the mission of 'one house, different voices.' 27" length (size 0) Front zip closure Stand collar Removable snap hood Front snap-welt pockets; sleeve flap-patch pocket