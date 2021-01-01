Moncro G07 Gaming Earbuds with Mic Deep Bass Earphones in-Ear Gaming Headset Stereo Headphone with Detachable Microphone for Mobile Gaming, Xbox.

?? ADVANCED AUDIO: In-ear headphones have stereo balanced, clear treble, low bass, wide frequency response, and obvious sound layering, allowing you to clearly feel the sound of the instrument and the human voice. All kinds of shocking sound effects in the game can be presented perfectly, allowing you to immerse yourself in the world of the game. Regardless of the call, Work, music, travel or games, 3.5mm earplugs can bring you a pleasant life at any time NOISE ISOLATION: Noise cancelling earphones The use of solid sound insulation material design can reduce external noise, while minimizing sound leakage, providing you with clear sound, very suitable for games, music, videos, audio books and all other content! Let you immerse yourself in music or movies. Moreover, it has control panel on the cable, which can control the volume, pause/play and switch song 3.5MM COMPATIBILITY: In ear headset very suitable for your game consoles, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, laptops and compu