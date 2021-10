Googan Baits® Mondo Worm Soft Bait is perfect for targeting and catching big bass. Molded with an elongated body to deliver a big profile, this versatile bait boasts a J-shaped tail with a flanged tip, which produces a hyper aggressive action that infuriates big bass into biting. FEATURES: Molded with an elongated body to deliver a big profile J-shaped tail with a flanged tip Hyper aggressive action that infuriates big bass into biting Size: 10 in. Pack Quantity: 8