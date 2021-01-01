Money Is Calling Perfect For Busy Boss Funny Sarcastic Gift T-Shirt

This is the perfect for your friends, family, relatives, boss, co-worker, workmate who is very busy making money and working hard. Perfect for business owners and businessman. Great gift idea to appreciate hard working friends and employees. Money Is Calling is the funny gift design idea for business minded friends. Family, friends, and relatives always busy at work holding a phone cell phone for client talk and client meeting. This makes the best and fun gift to boss. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem