n:philanthropy Moni Sweatshirt in Mint. - size XS (also in L) n:philanthropy Moni Sweatshirt in Mint. - size XS (also in L) 60% cotton 40% rayon. Intentionally distressed detail. Elastic hem. French terry fabric. Imported. PHIR-WK43. 31256TCR00. n:PHILANTHROPY FASHION IS A CONTEMPORARY COLLECTION OF NOT SO BASIC BASICS. Pushing the boundaries on comfort wear with a conscious effort of giving back, n:PHILANTHROPY pieces deliver stand-out details that include hand distressed garments, dynamic deconstruction, and cool, cut-out accents that elevate these unique tanks, tees, joggers and more to an unmistakable laxed edge suitable for the bed and the bar.