Cathy's Concepts Monogram Garment/Duffel Bag Black - C - Cathy's Concepts Garment Bags

The Black Convertible Garment Bag for him is perfect for guys on the go. The large duffle conveniently transforms into a full garment bag. With separate compartments for clothes, shoes, and any extras this garment bag is perfect for a casual weekend getaway or a formal business trip. FREE Personalization. Closed Bag 20.75 in L x 12 in H x 9 in W. Convertible from duffle bag to garment bag with hanging loop. Separate compartments for clothes and shoes. Adjustable shoulder strap. Zippered compartments inside and outside. Care Instructions: Spot CleanAir Dry. Embroidery options: may be embroidered with a single letter, in uppercase. No other optionscombinations available at this time.