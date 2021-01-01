Tory Burch Monogram Leather Mini Bag

A luxe take on a boho silhouette, this convertible bucket bag is crafted of rich leather and cinched with a logo-adorned drawstring. The metal logo cord stopper works as a keeper for the drawstrings. Press and hold the Double T down while guiding the drawstrings through and release to lock. Drawstring closure Removable and adjustable Leather Lined Imported SIZE & FIT Cross-body strap handle, 3.78in 9.74in 3.74in drop Crossbody strap, about 22" drop 5.6"W x 7"H x 3.3"D ABOUT THE BRAND Since debuting her brand in 2004, New York-based designer Tory Burch has made an impact on the fashion world with her handbags and shoes, and playful-yet-polished clothing. Today, Burch remains inspired by color and travel, with her vibrant collections bursting with prints, and her instantly recognizable double-T logo drawing from Moroccan architecture. Handbags - Tory Burch Handbags > Tory Burch > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tory Burch. Color: Blue.