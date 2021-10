Burberry Ladies Card Case. SKU: 8012770. Barcode: 5045557479379. Color: Red. Burberry Monogram Print Crossbody Wallet. This card case is crafted in smooth leather detailed with the brand's monogram print. It features a detachable chain strap, press-stud closure, embossed monogram logo, three slip pockets, one coin pouch, chain shoulder strap, polished gold-toned hardware. Dimension Width 3.9 in x Height 2.8 in.