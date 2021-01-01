Yves Rocher - Monoï Body Scrub-in-oil Radiant Tan - Monoï

Yves Rocher - An ultra-melting scrub to restore the natural glow of your tan A delicious blend of Monoï of Tahiti (1%), exfoliating coconut shells and an addictive sun-filled scent for a gentle and smooth scrub. Its ultra-melting texture breaks down into oil upon application and turns into lotion when rinsed. Free of dead cells, skin is soft and left with a radiant tan. Results: • Dead skin cells and impurities are perfectly removed • Skin is soft and smooth • Radiant tan • Longer lasting tan Texture: Exfoliating coconut shells in an ultra-melting texture that breaks down into oil on contact with skin. How to use: Massage over entire body in the shower. Rinse thoroughly. Our commitment: • Monoï of Tahiti, Designation of Origin (1%) • This formula contains more than 97% ingredients from natural origin • Dermatologically tested • Easily biodegradable formula • Recyclable bottle made of 100% recycled plastic 5 fl. oz./150 ml Monoï Body Scrub-In-Oil Radiant Tan