First debuted on the runway, this military-inspired combat boot comes strapped with a detachable nylon pouch that carries keys, cards and other small items. A super-chunky lugged sole adds to the utilitarian attitude. 2 1/2" (64mm) heel; 1 3/4" platform (size 38.5) 6" shaft Lace-up style Removable, adjustable buckle strap with removable zip pouch Removable insole Textile and leather upper/leather lining/rubber sole Made in Italy Women's Designer