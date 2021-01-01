Monoprice HR-5C Wired Headphones - Black/Silver With 42mm Drivers, High Resolution Closed Back, 1.3mm Cable

High Resolution Sound: The HR-5C features a highly tuned 42mm driver with an extended frequency response to capture all the detail in high resolution recordings. You will hear music recording, movies, and games as they are meant to sound, as the headphone has a fairly neutral sound signature. Removable Ear Pads: Choose your comfort! The Monoprice HR-5C headphones come with two sets of earpads: protein leather memory foam and velour memory foam earpads. The headphones utilize earpad mounting rings, making it easier to swap the earpads based on current preference. Both types of earpads offer exceptional comfort, so you can't go wrong no matter which pair you use. Closed-back design: Outside noise stays out and only the music gets in! The HR-5C headphones deliver excellent audio isolation, allowing the sonic landscapre be undisturbed by the outside world and the outside to be undisturbed by your music. These headphones are the perfect choice for those thay may need to listen in less