chemical molecule. monosodium glutamate, MSG, sodium salt of glutamic acid, umami, fifth basic taste, chemistry, chemist, flavor enhancer words and unwords, molecular structure, biochemistry, biochemist, food additive, amino acid glutamate, additive, neurotransmitter, excitotoxin This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.