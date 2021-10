Take a walk along the boardwalk wearing the 7 For All Mankind Monroe Cutoffs Shorts in Tie-Dye Pink. Fitted waist with belt loops. Front button-fly closure. Five-pocket construction. Frayed hemline. 97% cotton, 3% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 12 in Inseam: 2 1 2 in Front Rise: 10 1 2 in Back Rise: 15 1 2 in Leg Opening: 22 in Product measurements were taken using size 26. Please note that measurements may vary by size.