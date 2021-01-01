Monrow Satin Nightgown

Surround yourself in softness in PJ Harlow loungewear. Experience sumptuous luxury, comfort and fit. Proudly made in the USA, PJ Harlow uses the highest quality fabrics finished with ultimate softness that you’ll never want to take it off. , Style Number: MONROWF Sweet dreams in this elegant full length nightgown, Slide back collar for a unique touch on this piece, 50'' long from shoulders; measured from size M, Luxurious non-stretch satin & rayon Average Figure,Satin,Viscose Rayon,NotMaternity,Gown Nightgown,Nighties,Sleeveless,Sleepwear