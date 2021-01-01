Monster Skull Dadster Dad Life Halloween Matching Family Tote Bag

This green and orange Franken stein Hashtag spooky creepy web graphic will bring a smile to the face of any Halloween lover so buy yours now! These designs are perfect for any father that loves Halloween and are great for Trick or Treating with the kids so grab a few! Look for other matching family member designs for mom (momster), sister, and brother (broster) under the same brand name- 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.