Sharper Image Monster Spinning 2-pc. Car, One Size , Black

IMPORTANT INFO: To use two Thunder Tumblers together, you MUST use one black tumbler with one red OR one blue tumbler. You cannot pair one red and one blue tumbler together, nor can you pair multiple tumblers of the same color together. Car requires 4 AA batteries and 1 9V battery (not included).# Pieces In Set: 2Number of Batteries: 5Features: Remote ControlBattery Type: AlkalineRecommended Ages: 5 Years And UpMeasurements: 9.4 Length/Inches, 7.8 Width/Inches, 7.5 Height/InchesBase Material: 85% Plastic, 10% Wire, 5% MetalBattery Size: Aa, 9 VoltCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported