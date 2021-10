Trusted by moving professionals for decades, Monster Trucks supplies a wide variety of rugged and durable moving supplies. These three 72 in. x 80 in. Economy Moving Blankets are made from a sturdy, nonwoven fabric that can withstand common conditions encountered during the moving process. Their interior cushioning batting is held in place by zigzag, double lock-stitched quilting, while the double-stitched binding prevents the edges from fraying to extend blanket life.