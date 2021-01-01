Monstera Deliciosa Quilt Art Quiltin House Plant Variegated T-Shirt

This is the first plant in a project to make the monstera in multiple different styles, including watercolour 8bit, egyptian hieroglyph, japanese, mosaic stained glass, quilted, crochet, minimalism, cubism and bauhus! The perfect plants to spice up your garden and soil! A nice epiphyte that botany and your garden will make sweet green leaves and leaf! Along with an adansonii this swiss cheese or sometimes called elephant ear plant, or even money plant! Real nice plants perfect as a gift! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem