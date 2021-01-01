TWENTY Montreal Monstera Hyper Reality Knit Hoodie in Green. - size XS (also in L, M, S) TWENTY Montreal Monstera Hyper Reality Knit Hoodie in Green. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Self: 73% cotton 25% poly 2% spandexTrim: 79% cotton 16% poly 5% spandex. Made in Canada. Machine wash. Drawstring hood. Hyper Reality knit monstera plant custom milled fabric. Item not sold as a set. TMON-WK4. ZM4H-002. Twenty has transformed a fashion essential by giving the classic knit tee a luxurious and modern take. Crafted from amazing fabric, twenty creates super soft tees, knit dresses, bodycon skirts, and cozy sweatpants that will quickly become everyday staples in your wardrobe.